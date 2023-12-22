WINNIPEG, Manitoba--On the final trading day before Christmas, the January ICE Futures canola contract closed higher, while the deferreds were on both sides of unchanged before ending lower.

Chicago soyoil and Malaysian palm oil were lower Friday. European rapeseed was up. Crude oil, meanwhile, was steady.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady compared to Thursday's close.

The Canadian Grain Commission reported the country exported 171,200 metric tons of canola during the week ended Dec. 17, the highest volume in seven weeks. However, the cumulative 2023-24 total of 2.42 million tons is down 28% from last year's pace.

The ICE Futures canola market will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, respectively, before re-opening on Dec. 27.

There were 21,450 canola contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 33,225 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 12,002 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Contracts Price Change Jan 645.20 up 2.80 Mar 655.30 dn 1.00 May 663.90 dn 1.40 Jul 670.30 dn 1.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Contracts Prices Volume Jan/Mar 9.50 under to 14.80 under 2,562 Jan/May 18.30 under to 22.10 under 60 Jan/Nov 25.60 under 2 Mar/May 8.50 under to 9.30 under 2,557 Mar/Jul 14.60 under to 15.20 under 41 Mar/Nov 11.10 under to 12.30 under 12 May/Jul 5.80 under to 6.50 under 534 May/Nov 2.80 under 2 Jul/Nov 4.10 over to 1.30 over 227 Nov/Jan 1.10 under 4

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-23 1540ET