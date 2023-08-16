WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market hit its strongest levels in just over a week on Wednesday, as gains in outside markets provided spillover support.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were all stronger on the day.

Bullish chart signals contributed to the gains in canola, as prices continued to recover off nearby lows while moving above some key moving averages.

However, a lack of fresh weather concerns across Western Canada and the looming harvest tempered the upside.

The Canadian dollar was softer, dipping below 74 U.S. cents.

About 24,611 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 27,545 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 11,698 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Price Change Nov 790.70 up 13.30 Jan 796.60 up 13.10 Mar 799.40 up 12.70 May 798.70 up 12.30

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 5.50 under to 6.40 under 4,450 Nov/Mar 8.20 under to 9.40 under 161 Nov/May 7.60 under to 8.80 under 2 Nov/Jul 4.30 under 46 Jan/Mar 2.40 under to 3.70 under 580 Jan/May 1.60 under to 2.50 under 5 Mar/May 1.40 over to 0.00 272 May/Jul 6.00 over to 3.90 over 258 May/Nov 39.50 over to 37.80 over 3 Jul/Nov 36.50 over to 32.50 over 64 Nov/Jan 8.50 over to 0.10 over 8

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

