WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market began the week on the rise, following the leads of vegetable oils and getting support from dry conditions.

Chicago soyoil, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were all in positive territory on Monday. Crude oil was also on the rise.

The Canadian dollar was up three-tenths of a United States cent compared to Friday's close.

Statistics Canada will release its latest principal field crop acreage estimates on Wednesday, followed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Friday.

About 28,355 canola contracts were traded on Monday, which compares with Tuesday when 36,270 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 13,788 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Price Change Jul 748.60 up 14.60 Nov 721.60 up 16.50 Jan 726.30 up 15.50 Mar 728.30 up 15.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 33.10 over to 26.10 over 4,029 Jul/Mar 22.10 over to 21.60 over 78 Jul/Jul 18.00 over to 16.00 over 139 Nov/Jan 4.50 under to 5.80 under 1,455 Nov/Mar 6.80 under to 8.90 under 19 Nov/May 10.40 under 3 Jan/Mar 1.70 under to 3.60 under 597 Jan/May 3.80 under to 5.50 under 49 Mar/May 1.80 under to 4.00 under 325 Mar/Jul 1.20 under to 4.40 under 48 May/Jul 1.00 over to 1.90 under 152

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-26-23 1521ET