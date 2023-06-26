WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market began the week on the rise, following the leads of vegetable oils and getting support from dry conditions.

Chicago soyoil, as well as European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were all in positive territory on Monday. Crude oil was also on the rise.

The Canadian dollar was up three-tenths of a United States cent compared to Friday's close.

Statistics Canada will release its latest principal field crop acreage estimates on Wednesday, followed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Friday.

About 28,355 canola contracts were traded on Monday, which compares with Tuesday when 36,270 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 13,788 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
 Canola 
        Price    Change 
 Jul    748.60   up 14.60 
 Nov    721.60   up 16.50 
 Jan    726.30   up 15.50 
 Mar    728.30   up 15.40

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months             Prices               Volume 
 Jul/Nov    33.10 over to 26.10 over     4,029 
 Jul/Mar    22.10 over to 21.60 over        78 
 Jul/Jul    18.00 over to 16.00 over       139 
 Nov/Jan    4.50 under to 5.80 under     1,455 
 Nov/Mar    6.80 under to 8.90 under        19 
 Nov/May    10.40 under                      3 
 Jan/Mar    1.70 under to 3.60 under       597 
 Jan/May    3.80 under to 5.50 under        49 
 Mar/May    1.80 under to 4.00 under       325 
 Mar/Jul    1.20 under to 4.40 under        48 
 May/Jul    1.00 over to 1.90 under        152

Source: Commodity News Service Canada


