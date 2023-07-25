WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market showed weakness Tuesday as the November and January contracts briefly fell below the C$800-per-metric ton mark.

Malaysian palm oil was down, while European rapeseed was mostly lower. Chicago soyoil turned around to end the day higher.

Meanwhile, crude oil made gains due to tightening supply and China's planned measures to boost its economy.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady compared to Monday's close.

About 32,517 canola contracts were traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 28,472 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,344 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Months Prices Change

Nov 824.00 dn 6.00 Jan 826.50 dn 5.10 Mar 824.00 dn 6.40 May 817.40 dn 5.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume

Nov/Jan 1.20 under to 4.10 under 4,632

Nov/Mar 2.50 over to 4.50 under 186 Nov/May 8.50 over to 5.00 over 17 Nov/Jul 18.00 over 2 Nov/Nov 78.00 over to 70.90 over 10

Jan/Mar 2.60 over to 1.40 under 1,099

Jan/May 11.00 over 2 Jan/Nov 73.40 over to 71.00 over 6 Mar/May 9.50 over to 2.20 over 990 Mar/Jul 15.10 over to 12.10 over 46 May/Jul 10.10 over to 4.50 over 173 Jul/Nov 57.60 over to 54.10 over 9

