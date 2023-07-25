WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market showed weakness Tuesday as the November and January contracts briefly fell below the C$800-per-metric ton mark.

Malaysian palm oil was down, while European rapeseed was mostly lower. Chicago soyoil turned around to end the day higher.

Meanwhile, crude oil made gains due to tightening supply and China's planned measures to boost its economy.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar was steady compared to Monday's close.

About 32,517 canola contracts were traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 28,472 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 14,344 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Months Prices Change 

   Nov    824.00 dn 6.00 
   Jan    826.50 dn 5.10 
   Mar    824.00 dn 6.40 
   May    817.40 dn 5.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Months  Prices                    Volume

Nov/Jan 1.20 under to 4.10 under 4,632 

   Nov/Mar  2.50 over to 4.50 under    186 
   Nov/May  8.50 over to 5.00 over      17 
   Nov/Jul 18.00 over                    2 
   Nov/Nov 78.00 over to 70.90 over     10

Jan/Mar 2.60 over to 1.40 under 1,099 

   Jan/May 11.00 over                    2 
   Jan/Nov 73.40 over to 71.00 over      6 
   Mar/May  9.50 over to 2.20 over     990 
   Mar/Jul 15.10 over to 12.10 over     46 
   May/Jul 10.10 over to 4.50 over     173 
   Jul/Nov 57.60 over to 54.10 over      9

