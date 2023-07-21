WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market took a step back Friday from its prolonged weather-driven rally, despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil rose, but European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both lower. Crude oil was higher because of supply cuts from Russia and a slowly recovering Chinese economy.

The Canadian dollar was down nearly one-quarter of a U.S. cent compared to Thursday's close.

About 35,521 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 29,751 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 16,452 of the contracts traded.


Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.


Contracts Prices Change 

   Nov        825.80  dn 17.20 
   Jan        825.60  dn 14.20 
   Mar        821.50  dn 10.60 
   May        821.70  dn  8.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
   Contracts Prices                   Volume 
   Nov/Jan    3.90 over to 1.40 under 3,907 
   Nov/Mar   10.10 over to 2.50 over    755 
   Nov/May   15.50 over to 12.70 over    14 
   Nov/Jul   33.60 over to 18.10 over    13 
   Nov/Nov   99.30 over                   2 
   Jan/Mar    6.50 over to 1.20 over  2,632 
   Jan/May   17.50 over to 9.20 over     11 
   Jan/Nov   91.30 over to 84.30 over     3 
   Mar/May   11.80 over to 6.80 over    574 
   May/Jul   14.00 over to 9.90 over    161 
   Jul/Nov   69.90 over to 58.00 over   154

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com


