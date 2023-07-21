WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market took a step back Friday from its prolonged weather-driven rally, despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil rose, but European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both lower. Crude oil was higher because of supply cuts from Russia and a slowly recovering Chinese economy.

The Canadian dollar was down nearly one-quarter of a U.S. cent compared to Thursday's close.

About 35,521 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 29,751 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 16,452 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Contracts Prices Change

Nov 825.80 dn 17.20 Jan 825.60 dn 14.20 Mar 821.50 dn 10.60 May 821.70 dn 8.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Contracts Prices Volume Nov/Jan 3.90 over to 1.40 under 3,907 Nov/Mar 10.10 over to 2.50 over 755 Nov/May 15.50 over to 12.70 over 14 Nov/Jul 33.60 over to 18.10 over 13 Nov/Nov 99.30 over 2 Jan/Mar 6.50 over to 1.20 over 2,632 Jan/May 17.50 over to 9.20 over 11 Jan/Nov 91.30 over to 84.30 over 3 Mar/May 11.80 over to 6.80 over 574 May/Jul 14.00 over to 9.90 over 161 Jul/Nov 69.90 over to 58.00 over 154

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

