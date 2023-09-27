WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market made gains on Wednesday, receiving a large amount of support from comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was up, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were also higher. Crude oil gained approximately two U.S. dollars per barrel after a large draw from already depleted U.S. stockpiles.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Tuesday's close.

Northern and central regions of the Prairies were forecast to see rain showers today with high temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius. In southern parts, the outlook had warmer conditions and sunny skies.

Statistics Canada reported the August canola crush at 829,000 tons, up 31% from one year earlier. About 52,600 canola contracts were traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 47,614 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 38,476 of the contracts traded. 

 
Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 
 
Canola      Price        Change 
 Nov        726.10      up 11.90 
 Jan        734.70      up 11.40 
 Mar        740.00      up 10.60 
 May        743.20       up 8.80 
 
Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 
 
Nov/Jan      7.50 under to 9.10 under       10,778 
Nov/Mar     12.00 under to 14.30 under          72 
Nov/May     15.00 under to 18.00 under         113 
Nov/Jul     16.60 under to 18.70 under          12 
Nov/Nov      8.90 over to 4.50 over            140 
Jan/Mar      4.00 under to 6.00 under        4,382 
Jan/May      6.90 under to 9.30 under           74 
Jan/Nov     12.00 over to 11.50 over            16 
Mar/May      2.60 under to 4.90 under        2,433 
Mar/Jul      4.30 under to 7.00 under          270 
May/Jul      1.50 under to 3.60 under          492 
May/Nov     21.80 over                           7 
Jul/Nov     26.00 over to 23.50 over           449

