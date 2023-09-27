WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market made gains on Wednesday, receiving a large amount of support from comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil was up, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were also higher. Crude oil gained approximately two U.S. dollars per barrel after a large draw from already depleted U.S. stockpiles.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Tuesday's close.

Northern and central regions of the Prairies were forecast to see rain showers today with high temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius. In southern parts, the outlook had warmer conditions and sunny skies.

Statistics Canada reported the August canola crush at 829,000 tons, up 31% from one year earlier. About 52,600 canola contracts were traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 47,614 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 38,476 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. Canola Price Change Nov 726.10 up 11.90 Jan 734.70 up 11.40 Mar 740.00 up 10.60 May 743.20 up 8.80 Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Nov/Jan 7.50 under to 9.10 under 10,778 Nov/Mar 12.00 under to 14.30 under 72 Nov/May 15.00 under to 18.00 under 113 Nov/Jul 16.60 under to 18.70 under 12 Nov/Nov 8.90 over to 4.50 over 140 Jan/Mar 4.00 under to 6.00 under 4,382 Jan/May 6.90 under to 9.30 under 74 Jan/Nov 12.00 over to 11.50 over 16 Mar/May 2.60 under to 4.90 under 2,433 Mar/Jul 4.30 under to 7.00 under 270 May/Jul 1.50 under to 3.60 under 492 May/Nov 21.80 over 7 Jul/Nov 26.00 over to 23.50 over 449

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-23 1547ET