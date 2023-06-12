WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mixed on Monday with gains in the most heavily-traded contracts.

The vegetable oils fought against sharp losses in crude oil after Goldman Sachs forecast weaker global demand and increased supplies in 2023. European rapeseed ended the day with gains while Malaysian palm oil was a pinch lower. Chicago soyoil fell back, while soybeans were mixed and soymeal inched upward.

There's to be a split in the weather on Prairies in the coming days, as Alberta is to be cooler with chances of rain. Saskatchewan and Manitoba are forecast to be much warmer and with little chance of precipitation.

Crush margins continued to push higher, which further underpinned canola values.

As Glencore is reportedly set to sell its Viterra assets to Bunge, questions about the two companies' Canadian operations could arise.

The Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon Monday, with the loonie at 74.78 U.S. cents, compared to Friday's close of 74.96.

There were 40,405 contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 42,111 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 28,146 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: Canola Price Change Jul 689.00 up 3.10 Nov 665.70 up 0.80 Jan 672.00 dn 0.10 Mar 684.30 dn 1.50 Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 24.60 over to 20.20 over 9,631 Jul/Jan 17.30 over to 15.10 over 15 Jul/Mar 11.00 over to 8.60 over 511 Jul/May 4.10 over to 3.70 over 192 Nov/Jan 5.40 under to 7.50 under 2,018 Nov/Mar 11.10 under to 13.70 under 511 Jan/Mar 5.50 under to 6.80 under 703 Jan/May 12.00 under to 13.00 under 225 Mar/May 6.30 under to 7.00 under 117 May/Jul 4.00 under to 5.10 under 80 Jul/Nov 32.70 over to 23.30 over 70

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

