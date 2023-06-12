WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures were mixed on Monday with gains in the most heavily-traded contracts.

The vegetable oils fought against sharp losses in crude oil after Goldman Sachs forecast weaker global demand and increased supplies in 2023. European rapeseed ended the day with gains while Malaysian palm oil was a pinch lower. Chicago soyoil fell back, while soybeans were mixed and soymeal inched upward.

There's to be a split in the weather on Prairies in the coming days, as Alberta is to be cooler with chances of rain. Saskatchewan and Manitoba are forecast to be much warmer and with little chance of precipitation.

Crush margins continued to push higher, which further underpinned canola values.

As Glencore is reportedly set to sell its Viterra assets to Bunge, questions about the two companies' Canadian operations could arise.

The Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon Monday, with the loonie at 74.78 U.S. cents, compared to Friday's close of 74.96.

There were 40,405 contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 42,111 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 28,146 contracts traded. 

 
Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: 
 
Canola  Price       Change 
 Jul    689.00      up 3.10 
 Nov    665.70      up 0.80 
 Jan    672.00      dn 0.10 
 Mar    684.30      dn 1.50 
 
Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 
 
Months               Prices                Volume 
Jul/Nov     24.60 over to 20.20 over        9,631 
Jul/Jan     17.30 over to 15.10 over           15 
Jul/Mar     11.00 over to 8.60 over           511 
Jul/May      4.10 over to 3.70 over           192 
Nov/Jan      5.40 under to 7.50 under       2,018 
Nov/Mar     11.10 under to 13.70 under        511 
Jan/Mar      5.50 under to 6.80 under         703 
Jan/May     12.00 under to 13.00 under        225 
Mar/May      6.30 under to 7.00 under         117 
May/Jul      4.00 under to 5.10 under          80 
Jul/Nov     32.70 over to 23.30 over           70

