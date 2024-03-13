WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures closed mixed after attempting to turn positive.

Wednesday's dip in canola was in part because of farmer selling, a broker said, as prairie cash prices reaching 14 Canadian dollars per bushel spurred producers to sell their canola ahead of spring planting. Routine seasonal rebounds along with some short covering were behind the gains, he added.

While support for canola came from upticks in Chicago soybeans and soyoil, along with Malaysian palm oil, declines in Chicago soymeal and European rapeseed limited gains. Stronger global crude-oil prices lent support to the oilseeds.

The nearby May canola contract remained well above its 50-day moving average, underpinning its value.

Statistics Canada reported the country's 2023 canola crush tallied 10.52 million metric tons, improving on the previous year's crush of 8.77 million.

The Canadian dollar is higher, rising to 74.25 U.S. cents compared to Tuesday's close of 74.08.

There were 60,647 contracts traded on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday when 44,542 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 39,664 contracts traded.


Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: 


 
   Contract  Price   Change 
   May       625.00  dn 2.70 
   Jul       634.80  dn 1.20 
   Nov       642.80  up 0.90 
   Jan       650.40  up 1.00

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 


 
   Contracts  Prices                    Volume 
 
   May/Jul     7.80 under to 9.90 under 12,873 
   May/Nov    13.40 under to 17.50 under    55 
   May/Mar    26.10 under to 29.70 under    13 
   Jul/Nov     5.20 under to 8.00 under  6,090 
   Jul/Jan    13.00 under to 13.70 under     5 
   Nov/Jan     6.90 under to 7.70 under    710 
   Nov/Mar     9.60 under to 12.00 under    20 
   Jan/Mar     2.40 under to 4.80 under     66

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-24 1548ET