WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market showed mostly modest gains for canola on Monday, largely raised by comparable oils.

European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both in positive territory while crude oil rose due to welcomed economic data from China and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries. However, Chicago soyoil was in the red, limiting canola's rise.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a United States cent compared to Friday's close.

There were 47,300 canola contracts traded on Monday, which compares with Friday when 42,425 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 27,482 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change May 631.70 up 1.10 Jul 641.30 up 1.20 Nov 647.20 dn 0.20 Jan 655.00 up 0.30

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume May/Jul 8.50 under to 10.00 under 7,263 May/Nov 15.20 under to 16.60 under 699 May/Jan 23.60 under to 23.90 under 3 Jul/Nov 5.50 under to 7.60 under 5,102 Jul/Jan 12.90 under to 14.60 under 26 Nov/Jan 7.20 under to 7.90 under 624 Jan/Mar 4.70 under to 4.80 under 24

