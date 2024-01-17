WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures closed lower on a lack of support. Gains in Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed underpinned prices, but pressure came from losses in soybeans and soymeal, and Malaysian palm oil.

After spending much of Wednesday lower, global crude-oil prices turned mixed, which provided little direction to vegetable oils.

An analyst noted there are good supplies of canola but little demand, meaning there is no upside for it.

The Canadian dollar slipped to 73.94 U.S. cents compared to Tuesday's close of 74.17.

There were 42,435 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 30,643 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 27,470 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton:

Contracts Price Change Mar 626.70 dn 3.10 May 633.50 dn 2.90 Jul 638.90 dn 2.70 Nov 637.50 dn 2.30 Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Contracts Prices Volume Mar/May 5.60 under to 7.30 under 9,765 Mar/Jul 10.40 under to 11.90 under 123 Mar/Nov 8.80 under to 11.20 under 265 May/Jul 4.20 under to 5.90 under 1,883 May/Nov 3.60 under to 4.40 under 4 Jul/Nov 2.00 over to 0.80 over 1,690 Nov/Jan 5.70 under to 5.80 under 5

