WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures closed lower on a lack of support. Gains in Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed underpinned prices, but pressure came from losses in soybeans and soymeal, and Malaysian palm oil.

After spending much of Wednesday lower, global crude-oil prices turned mixed, which provided little direction to vegetable oils.

An analyst noted there are good supplies of canola but little demand, meaning there is no upside for it.

The Canadian dollar slipped to 73.94 U.S. cents compared to Tuesday's close of 74.17.

There were 42,435 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 30,643 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 27,470 contracts traded.


Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: 


 
   Contracts  Price   Change 
 
   Mar        626.70  dn 3.10 
   May        633.50  dn 2.90 
   Jul        638.90  dn 2.70 
   Nov        637.50  dn 2.30 
 
   Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume   represents the number of spreads: 
 
   Contracts  Prices                    Volume 
 
   Mar/May     5.60 under to 7.30 under 9,765 
   Mar/Jul    10.40 under to 11.90 under  123 
   Mar/Nov     8.80 under to 11.20 under  265 
   May/Jul     4.20 under to 5.90 under 1,883 
   May/Nov     3.60 under to 4.40 under     4 
   Jul/Nov     2.00 over to 0.80 over   1,690 
   Nov/Jan     5.70 under to 5.80 under     5

