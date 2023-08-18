WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures completed a week of gains on Friday, by largely riding the spillover from increases in the Chicago soy complex.

Chicago soy was higher with additional support for canola coming from upticks in European rapeseed. Modest increases in global crude oil prices underpinned the vegetable oils, but Malaysian palm oil finished the day to the downside.

In helping to maintain canola's momentum, an analyst said the nearby November contact needed to close at least C$800 per ton.

After two weeks into the 2023/24 marketing year, the Canadian Grain Commission reported total producer of canola were 544,000 tons, 94.4% more than a year ago. Canola exports were already 219,600 tons, far exceeding the 11,300 this time last year. Domestic usage reached 409,400 tons, up 24.3% from a year ago.

The Canadian dollar was slightly lower at mid-afternoon Friday, as the loonie slipped to 73.86 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close of 73.94.

There were 22,049 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 25,575 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 12,954 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: Canola Price Change Nov 800.50 up 5.30 Jan 806.20 up 5.10 Mar 807.30 up 4.40 May 804.70 up 3.00 Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 5.40 under to 6.10 under 2,913 Nov/Mar 5.80 under to 7.20 under 289 Nov/Nov 42.10 over to 39.40 over 31 Jan/Mar 0.80 under to 1.50 under 1,577 Jan/May 3.20 over to 1.80 over 5 Jan/Nov 45.90 over 2 Mar/May 4.80 over to 0.70 over 988 Mar/Jul 11.20 over to 8.90 over 34 May/Jul 7.60 over to 5.40 over 581 Jul/Nov 38.40 over to 36.20 over 57

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-23 1533ET