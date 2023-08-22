WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market took a plunge on Tuesday, ending a six-day rally for the oilseed, mainly due to a lack of support from vegetable oils.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were all firmly in the red. Crude oil also went down due to supply increases as well as demand concerns from China.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a United States cent compared to Monday's close.

Rain was expected for much of the Prairies with the greatest amounts forecast for parts of central Alberta and central Saskatchewan.

About 42,648 canola contracts were traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 31,953 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 21,488 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change Nov 796.00 dn 13.40 Jan 802.50 dn 12.60 Mar 804.90 dn 11.10 May 803.40 dn 10.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 5.30 under to 6.70 under 7,084 Nov/Mar 6.00 under to 9.00 under 1,124 Nov/May 5.30 under 1 Nov/Jul 2.10 over to 0.50 over 10 Jan/Mar 0.40 under to 2.60 under 1,761 Jan/May 0.60 under to 0.70 under 2 Mar/May 2.60 over to 1.20 over 613 May/Jul 5.80 over to 5.00 over 114 May/Nov 44.40 over 11 Jul/Nov 38.90 over to 36.50 over 24

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

