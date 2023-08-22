WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market took a plunge on Tuesday, ending a six-day rally for the oilseed, mainly due to a lack of support from vegetable oils.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were all firmly in the red. Crude oil also went down due to supply increases as well as demand concerns from China.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down less than one-tenth of a United States cent compared to Monday's close.

Rain was expected for much of the Prairies with the greatest amounts forecast for parts of central Alberta and central Saskatchewan.

About 42,648 canola contracts were traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 31,953 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 21,488 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
        Price       Change 
 Nov    796.00      dn 13.40 
 Jan    802.50      dn 12.60 
 Mar    804.90      dn 11.10 
 May    803.40      dn 10.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months              Prices                Volume 
 Nov/Jan    5.30 under to 6.70 under        7,084 
 Nov/Mar    6.00 under to 9.00 under        1,124 
 Nov/May    5.30 under                          1 
 Nov/Jul    2.10 over to 0.50 over             10 
 Jan/Mar    0.40 under to 2.60 under        1,761 
 Jan/May    0.60 under to 0.70 under            2 
 Mar/May    2.60 over to 1.20 over            613 
 May/Jul    5.80 over to 5.00 over            114 
 May/Nov    44.40 over                         11 
 Jul/Nov    38.90 over to 36.50 over           24

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


