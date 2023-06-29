WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market made gains during Thursday trading while comparable oils were mixed.

Chicago soyoil was lower, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both in positive territory. Crude oil was also higher after hawkish comments from United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was unchanged compared to Wednesday's close.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Friday at 11 a.m. CDT.

About 18,158 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 26,470 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 6,778 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Price Change Jul 729.20 up 18.20 Nov 711.00 up 10.50 Jan 716.50 up 9.50 Mar 718.80 up 9.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 20.00 over to 2.10 over 461 Nov/Jan 5.40 under to 6.60 under 2,065 Nov/Mar 8.30 under to 8.40 under 6 Nov/May 10.80 under to 11.30 under 2 Nov/Jul 11.50 under to 12.00 under 5 Jan/Mar 1.80 under to 2.70 under 447 Jan/Jul 5.30 under 58 Mar/May 2.40 under to 3.10 under 165 May/Jul 0.00 to 1.70 under 147 Jul/Nov 50.00 over to 47.90 over 33

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

