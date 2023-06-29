WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market made gains during Thursday trading while comparable oils were mixed.

Chicago soyoil was lower, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were both in positive territory. Crude oil was also higher after hawkish comments from United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was unchanged compared to Wednesday's close.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Friday at 11 a.m. CDT.

About 18,158 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 26,470 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 6,778 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
Canola 
        Price     Change 
 Jul    729.20    up 18.20 
 Nov    711.00    up 10.50 
 Jan    716.50    up 9.50 
 Mar    718.80    up 9.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months                 Prices               Volume 
 Jul/Nov        20.00 over to 2.10 over         461 
 Nov/Jan         5.40 under to 6.60 under     2,065 
 Nov/Mar         8.30 under to 8.40 under         6 
 Nov/May        10.80 under to 11.30 under        2 
 Nov/Jul        11.50 under to 12.00 under        5 
 Jan/Mar         1.80 under to 2.70 under       447 
 Jan/Jul         5.30 under                      58 
 Mar/May         2.40 under to 3.10 under       165 
 May/Jul         0.00 to 1.70 under             147 
 Jul/Nov        50.00 over to 47.90 over         33

