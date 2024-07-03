WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market consolidated its gains from the prior day on Wednesday, receiving plenty of support from comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil all showed sharp gains on Wednesday. Crude oil prices were slightly higher due to a 12 million-barrel weekly draw in United States stockpiles.

One analyst said that short-covering for soyoil and speculation of a possible trade war between Indonesia and China helped canola prices.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar was up one-third of a U.S. cent compared to Tuesday's close, bringing pressure to canola prices.

There were 72,924 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 66,536 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 45,014 of the contracts traded. Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne: 


Canola 
 
 
Price 
 
 
Change 
Nov 
 
 
 
652.70 
 
 
up 1.60 
Jan 
 
 
 
662.50 
 
 
up 4.10 
Mar 
 
 
 
668.30 
 
 
up 4.00 
May 
 
 
 
672.20 
 
 
up 4.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 


Months 
 
 
Prices 
 
 
 
 
 
Volume 
Nov/Jan 
 
 
7.40 under to 10.00 under 
 
 
13,405 
Nov/Mar 
 
 
13.90 under to 15.90 under 
 
 
3,785 
Jan/Mar 
 
 
5.60 under to 6.30 under 
 
 
5,153 
Mar/May 
 
 
3.60 under to 4.10 under 
 
 
119 
May/Jul 
 
 
0.90 under 
 
 
 
 
21 
Jul/Nov 
 
 
36.80 over to 35.70 over 
 
 
22 
Jul/Jan 
 
 
38.00 over 
 
 
 
 
1 
Nov/Jan 
 
 
2.80 over 
 
 
 
 
 
1

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-03-24 1539ET