WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was pulled down on Wednesday due to the latest acreage figures from Statistics Canada (StatCan) and weakness in U.S. grain markets.

StatCan projected 22.08 million acres of canola to be planted in 2023, representing a 3.2% increase from the year before. Prices for Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were both lower. Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil was higher and crude oil gained more than US$1 per barrel.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar fell more than four-tenths of a United States cent compared to Tuesday's close.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Friday.

About 26,470 canola contracts were traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 34,852 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 11,856 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. Canola Price Change Jul 711.00 dn 28.30 Nov 700.50 dn 13.20 Jan 707.00 dn 12.60 Mar 709.30 dn 11.90 Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Jul/Jul 13.80 over 100 Nov/Jan 5.70 under to 6.90 under 2,297 Nov/Mar 7.20 under to 9.50 under 146 Nov/May 11.10 under to 11.20 under 2 Nov/Jul 12.00 under 1 Jan/Mar 1.20 under to 2.90 under 691 Jan/May 5.30 under 5 Mar/May 0.90 under to 3.50 under 193 May/Jul 1.70 over to 1.70 under 42

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-23 1522ET