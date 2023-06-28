WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was pulled down on Wednesday due to the latest acreage figures from Statistics Canada (StatCan) and weakness in U.S. grain markets.

StatCan projected 22.08 million acres of canola to be planted in 2023, representing a 3.2% increase from the year before. Prices for Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were both lower. Meanwhile, Malaysian palm oil was higher and crude oil gained more than US$1 per barrel.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar fell more than four-tenths of a United States cent compared to Tuesday's close.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Friday.

About 26,470 canola contracts were traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 34,852 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 11,856 of the contracts traded. 

 
Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton. 
 
Canola      Price            Change 
 Jul        711.00          dn 28.30 
 Nov        700.50          dn 13.20 
 Jan        707.00          dn 12.60 
 Mar        709.30          dn 11.90 
 
Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 
 
Jul/Jul     13.80 over                        100 
Nov/Jan      5.70 under to 6.90 under       2,297 
Nov/Mar      7.20 under to 9.50 under         146 
Nov/May     11.10 under to 11.20 under          2 
Nov/Jul     12.00 under                         1 
Jan/Mar      1.20 under to 2.90 under         691 
Jan/May      5.30 under                         5 
Mar/May      0.90 under to 3.50 under         193 
May/Jul      1.70 over to 1.70 under           42

