WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market extended its downturn on Thursday despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were both up, while Malaysian palm oil was down. Crude oil lost more than $1 per barrel due to recession fears and speculation the United States Federal Reserve will raise interest rates once again.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down three-tenths of a U.S. cent compared to Wednesday's close.

About 42,105 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 33,373 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 28,240 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Price Change Jul 702.90 dn 11.20 Nov 676.00 dn 9.90 Jan 679.30 dn 9.60 Mar 683.70 dn 8.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 32.90 over to 25.30 over 10,510 Jul/Jan 29.40 over to 22.20 over 80 Jul/Mar 24.50 over to 20.30 over 2 Nov/Jan 2.00 under to 4.00 under 2,280 Nov/Mar 5.70 under to 8.00 under 4 Jan/Mar 3.00 under to 4.70 under 741 Jan/Nov 35.00 over 3 Mar/May 1.00 under to 3.50 under 488 May/Jul 1.40 over to 1.30 over 5 Jul/Nov 43.00 over to 40.00 over 7

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

