WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market extended its downturn on Thursday despite mixed sentiment in comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were both up, while Malaysian palm oil was down. Crude oil lost more than $1 per barrel due to recession fears and speculation the United States Federal Reserve will raise interest rates once again.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down three-tenths of a U.S. cent compared to Wednesday's close.

About 42,105 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 33,373 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 28,240 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
 Canola 
             Price      Change 
 Jul         702.90     dn 11.20 
 Nov         676.00     dn 9.90 
 Jan         679.30     dn 9.60 
 Mar         683.70     dn 8.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months             Prices                Volume 
 Jul/Nov    32.90 over to 25.30 over      10,510 
 Jul/Jan    29.40 over to 22.20 over          80 
 Jul/Mar    24.50 over to 20.30 over           2 
 Nov/Jan     2.00 under to 4.00 under      2,280 
 Nov/Mar     5.70 under to 8.00 under          4 
 Jan/Mar     3.00 under to 4.70 under        741 
 Jan/Nov    35.00 over                         3 
 Mar/May     1.00 under to 3.50 under        488 
 May/Jul     1.40 over to 1.30 over            5 
 Jul/Nov    43.00 over to 40.00 over           7

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1526ET