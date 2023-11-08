WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market ended Wednesday mostly in the red despite being on track to make gains earlier in the day.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were all higher. However, crude oil lost approximately two U.S. dollars per barrel due to economic concerns, which helped to turn canola's gains into losses.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was down two-tenths of a U.S. cent compared to Tuesday's close.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its monthly World Agricultural Supply/Demand Estimates on Thursday at 11 a.m. Central.

There were 34,458 canola contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 18,782 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 27,800 of the contracts traded. Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Canola Price Change Jan 699.30 dn 1.30 Mar 707.00 dn 1.40 May 712.80 dn 0.10 Jul 717.50 up 0.60 Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Nov/Jan 19.00 under 14 Jan/Mar 7.10 under to 8.50 under 8,353 Jan/May 12.50 under to 14.20 under 1,797 Jan/Jul 16.30 under to 19.00 under 9 Mar/May 4.40 under to 6.20 under 2,622 Mar/Jul 9.30 under to 11.00 under 265 May/Jul 4.00 under to 5.00 under 598 May/Nov 8.50 over to 6.20 over 9 Jul/Nov 13.60 over to 10.20 over 221 Nov/Jan 2.00 under 12

