WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market surged Friday with a bullish reaction to the data in the soy complex.

Chicago soyoil gained four U.S. cents per pound while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were also on the rise. Crude oil also made gains after a reported decline in U.S. stockpiles.

At midafternoon, the Canadian dollar was up more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Thursday's close.

The U.S. Agriculture Department released its acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports on Friday. The USDA forecast planted soybean acres at roughly 83 million, a drop of nearly 4 million acres.

Canadian markets will be closed on July 3 for the Canada Day holiday, while U.S. markets won't trade on July 4 for Independence Day.

About 43,175 canola contracts traded Friday, which compares with Thursday when 18,158 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 20,292 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Months Prices Change

Jul 729.20 unchanged Nov 736.40 up 25.40 Jan 742.90 up 26.40 Mar 747.70 up 28.90

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Jul/Nov 20.00 over to 10.50 over 285

Nov/Jan 4.20 under to 7.00 under 5,507

Nov/Mar 6.30 under to 11.40 under 181

Nov/May 10.00 under 11 Nov/Jul 10.30 under to 11.30 under 3

Jan/Mar 1.40 under to 5.00 under 2,954

Jan/May 4.50 under to 6.00 under 29 Jan/Jul 5.30 under 42 Mar/May 1.00 under to 3.50 under 761 May/Jul 2.00 over to 1.50 under 233 Jul/Nov 55.00 over to 49.60 over 140

Source: MarketsFarm, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-30-23 1548ET