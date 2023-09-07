WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market suffered double-digit losses for the second time in three sessions, dragged down by vegetable oils and lack of user demand.

Chicago soyoil was down by more than one United States cent per pound, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were also in the red. Crude oil also underwent a downward correction.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar lost more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Wednesday's close.

A system will bring rainfall to Saskatchewan later today before moving to Manitoba tonight. High temperatures were expected to be in the low- to mid-20 degrees Celsius across the Prairies.

About 31,637 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 34,838 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 18,084 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change Nov 782.90 dn 12.30 Jan 791.00 dn 11.60 Mar 795.10 dn 10.90 May 795.90 dn 10.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 7.30 under to 8.20 under 5,981 Nov/Mar 10.80 under to 12.40 under 395 Nov/Jul 8.30 under to 9.70 under 14 Jan/Mar 3.20 under to 4.30 under 1,418 Jan/May 4.30 under to 4.70 under 12 Jan/Jul 0.00 52 Jan/Nov 37.00 over 1 Mar/May 0.30 under to 1.10 under 945 May/Jul 4.60 over to 3.00 over 216 Jul/Nov 42.40 over to 38.20 over 8

