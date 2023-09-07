WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market suffered double-digit losses for the second time in three sessions, dragged down by vegetable oils and lack of user demand.

Chicago soyoil was down by more than one United States cent per pound, while European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil were also in the red. Crude oil also underwent a downward correction.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar lost more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Wednesday's close.

A system will bring rainfall to Saskatchewan later today before moving to Manitoba tonight. High temperatures were expected to be in the low- to mid-20 degrees Celsius across the Prairies.

About 31,637 canola contracts were traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 34,838 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 18,084 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
        Price       Change 
 Nov    782.90      dn 12.30 
 Jan    791.00      dn 11.60 
 Mar    795.10      dn 10.90 
 May    795.90      dn 10.60

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months             Prices               Volume 
 Nov/Jan    7.30 under to 8.20 under     5,981 
 Nov/Mar    10.80 under to 12.40 under     395 
 Nov/Jul    8.30 under to 9.70 under        14 
 Jan/Mar    3.20 under to 4.30 under     1,418 
 Jan/May    4.30 under to 4.70 under        12 
 Jan/Jul    0.00                            52 
 Jan/Nov    37.00 over                       1 
 Mar/May    0.30 under to 1.10 under       945 
 May/Jul    4.60 over to 3.00 over         216 
 Jul/Nov    42.40 over to 38.20 over         8

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-23 1530ET