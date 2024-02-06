WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market retreated on Tuesday despite overall support from comparable oils.

Chicago soyoil, European rapeseed, and Malaysian palm oil were in positive territory. Crude oil was also higher as tensions in the Middle East outweighed hawkish sentiment from the United States Federal Reserve.

At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was up two-tenths of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close.

Crop consultancy Strategie Grains projected 2024-25 rapeseed production in the European Union to decline by seven percent at 18.4 million tonnes due to a sharp drop in planted area.

There were 48,699 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 52,311 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 34,392 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Price Change Mar 593.70 dn 4.60 May 600.50 dn 3.70 Jul 605.00 dn 3.70 Nov 604.80 dn 4.00

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Mar/May 5.50 under to 7.10 under 10,007 Mar/Jul 10.00 under to 11.70 under 692 Mar/Nov 10.20 under to 11.40 under 92 May/Jul 4.30 under to 4.90 under 5,072 May/Nov 4.10 under to 4.80 under 61 May/Jan 9.00 under to 9.40 under 52 Jul/Nov 0.50 over to 0.50 under 963 Nov/Jan 5.00 under 253 Jan/Mar 1.10 over 2 Mar/May 3.40 over to 3.30 over 2

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

