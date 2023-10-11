WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Wednesday but managed to uncover some support to end off its lows for the session.

Tuesday's close below C$710 per tonne in the nearby November contract was bearish from a technical standpoint, although the next psychological support held at C$700 per tonne.

Chicago soybeans and soyoil futures were both weaker, accounting for some spillover selling pressure in canola. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were also lower on the day, as world vegetable oils reacted to declines in crude oil. A slowdown in seasonal harvest pressure, as operations near their final stages across the Prairies, helped temper the declines. Domestic crush margins also remain relatively wide.

There were an estimated 43,338 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 72,534 contracts traded.

Spreading accounted for 35,516 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 
 Canola 
           Price       Change 
   Nov     702.70      dn 1.90 
   Jan     707.50      dn 2.90 
   Mar     712.80      dn 3.80 
   May     717.00      dn 4.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months                 Prices              Volume 
 Nov/Jan        4.00 under to 6.00 under     8,100 
 Nov/Mar        8.60 under to 12.40 under    1,602 
 Nov/May       12.00 under to 16.10 under      331 
 Jan/Mar        4.20 under to 6.50 under     4,221 
 Jan/May        7.40 under to 11.10 under      326 
 Mar/May        2.90 under to 4.40 under     2,531 
 Mar/Jul        7.30 under to 7.40 under       200 
 May/Jul        3.10 under to 4.10 under       435 
 Jul/Nov        19.30 over to 18.90 over        12

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


