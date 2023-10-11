WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was weaker on Wednesday but managed to uncover some support to end off its lows for the session.

Tuesday's close below C$710 per tonne in the nearby November contract was bearish from a technical standpoint, although the next psychological support held at C$700 per tonne.

Chicago soybeans and soyoil futures were both weaker, accounting for some spillover selling pressure in canola. European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil futures were also lower on the day, as world vegetable oils reacted to declines in crude oil. A slowdown in seasonal harvest pressure, as operations near their final stages across the Prairies, helped temper the declines. Domestic crush margins also remain relatively wide.

There were an estimated 43,338 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 72,534 contracts traded.

Spreading accounted for 35,516 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Price Change Nov 702.70 dn 1.90 Jan 707.50 dn 2.90 Mar 712.80 dn 3.80 May 717.00 dn 4.10

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 4.00 under to 6.00 under 8,100 Nov/Mar 8.60 under to 12.40 under 1,602 Nov/May 12.00 under to 16.10 under 331 Jan/Mar 4.20 under to 6.50 under 4,221 Jan/May 7.40 under to 11.10 under 326 Mar/May 2.90 under to 4.40 under 2,531 Mar/Jul 7.30 under to 7.40 under 200 May/Jul 3.10 under to 4.10 under 435 Jul/Nov 19.30 over to 18.90 over 12

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-23 1532ET