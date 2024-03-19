WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market closed in positive territory with mixed sentiment in vegetable oils.

While European rapeseed was up on Tuesday, Chicago soyoil was down and Malaysian palm oil was lower in the nearby contracts. Crude oil continued to rise after the release of economic data from China and Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

The Canadian dollar was down more than one-tenth of a U.S. cent compared to Monday's close. Statistics Canada reported the annual inflation rate declined to 2.8% in February.

There were 43,578 canola contracts traded on Tuesday, which compares with Monday when 47,300 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 24,724 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

Contracts Prices Change

May 634.50 up 2.80 Jul 644.00 up 2.70 Nov 650.30 up 3.10 Jan 658.20 up 3.20

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Contracts Prices Volume May/Jul 9.10 under to 9.90 under 7,035 May/Nov 14.80 under to 16.10 under 823 May/Mar 27.50 under to 28.00 under 16 Jul/Nov 5.60 under to 6.80 under 4,264 Nov/Jan 7.60 under to 7.90 under 140 Nov/Mar 12.40 under to 13.10 under 27 Jan/Mar 4.80 under to 5.20 under 57

