WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The recent rally in Intercontinental Exchange canola futures came to end on Thursday, as prices turned around to finish lower.

Growing losses in global crude oil prices spilled over into canola and Chicago soyoil. There were additional losses in Chicago soybeans and soymeal. European rapeseed closed higher while Malaysian palm oil was relatively steady.

An analyst said the rally in canola was likely generated by managed money liquidating their short positions.

The Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon Thursday as the U.S. dollar regained some lost ground. The loonie slipped to 75.59 U.S. cents compared to Wednesday's close of 75.73.

Friday is first notice day for all January futures.

There were 26,598 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 34,581 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 15,784 contracts traded. 


 
Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: 
 
Canola  Price       Change 
 Jan    648.20      dn 12.50 
 Mar    660.10      dn 9.10 
 May    667.40      dn 9.40 
 Jul    673.50      dn 8.80 
 
Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 
 
Months                Prices                Volume 
Jan/Mar      5.00 under to 12.00 under      1,357 
Jan/May     15.00 under to 18.80 under         75 
Mar/May      6.50 under to 7.60 under       4,314 
Mar/Jul     12.40 under to 13.50 under         37 
Mar/Nov      7.00 under to 7.50 under           6 
May/Jul      5.00 under to 6.30 under       1,329 
May/Nov      1.70 under to 2.90 under           2 
Jul/Nov      5.00 over to 2.20 over           762 
Nov/Jan      0.40 under                        10

