WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The recent rally in Intercontinental Exchange canola futures came to end on Thursday, as prices turned around to finish lower.

Growing losses in global crude oil prices spilled over into canola and Chicago soyoil. There were additional losses in Chicago soybeans and soymeal. European rapeseed closed higher while Malaysian palm oil was relatively steady.

An analyst said the rally in canola was likely generated by managed money liquidating their short positions.

The Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon Thursday as the U.S. dollar regained some lost ground. The loonie slipped to 75.59 U.S. cents compared to Wednesday's close of 75.73.

Friday is first notice day for all January futures.

There were 26,598 contracts traded on Thursday, which compares with Wednesday when 34,581 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 15,784 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: Canola Price Change Jan 648.20 dn 12.50 Mar 660.10 dn 9.10 May 667.40 dn 9.40 Jul 673.50 dn 8.80 Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 5.00 under to 12.00 under 1,357 Jan/May 15.00 under to 18.80 under 75 Mar/May 6.50 under to 7.60 under 4,314 Mar/Jul 12.40 under to 13.50 under 37 Mar/Nov 7.00 under to 7.50 under 6 May/Jul 5.00 under to 6.30 under 1,329 May/Nov 1.70 under to 2.90 under 2 Jul/Nov 5.00 over to 2.20 over 762 Nov/Jan 0.40 under 10

