WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures finished higher on Wednesday, despite losses in comparable oils.

A trader speculated that the spreaders were responsible for today's upswing in canola, by selling their soyoil and acquiring the Canadian oilseed.

The trader said the market is very likely to turn choppy as it waits for the canola to finish their development.

Rain across much of the Prairies continued to benefit canola and other crops, although some areas of the region missed the precipitations while other parts received too much.

There were sharp losses in Chicago soyoil and modest declines in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Chicago soybeans were mixed while soymeal advanced.

Global crude oil prices slipped back a little, putting some pressure on the vegetable oils.

The Canadian dollar was down slightly at mid-afternoon Wednesday, as the loonie slipped to 75.74 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 75.85.

There were 27,912 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 32,517 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 12,780 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne: 

 
 Canola 
            Price        Change 
 Nov        830.80       up 6.80 
 Jan        833.10       up 6.60 
 Mar        830.30       up 6.30 
 May        821.40       up 4.00

Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
  Months                Prices                 Volume 
  Nov/Jan       1.80 under to 3.50 under        4,734 
  Nov/Mar       1.10 over to 1.50 under           325 
  Nov/May       5.60 over to 5.40 over             10 
  Nov/Jul      12.60 over                           2 
  Nov/Nov      71.00 over to 70.20 over            58 
  Jan/Mar       3.20 over to 1.10 over            796 
  Jan/May       8.40 over to 7.20 over             18 
  Jan/Jul      15.00 over                           2 
  Jan/Nov      70.00 over to 69.00 over            10 
  Mar/May       9.40 over to 5.50 over            393 
  Mar/Jul      14.00 over to 13.60 over             3 
  May/Jul      10.10 over to 7.70 over             31 
  May/Nov      64.50 over                           3 
  Jul/Nov      55.80 over to 51.70 over             5

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-23 1533ET