WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange canola futures were mostly lower on the final day of trading for 2023, with only the nearby January contract being higher.

As well, today is first notice day for all January futures.

Canola pulled back due to a lack of support from most comparable oils. While Chicago soyoil edged up a little, there were declines in European rapeseed and most Malaysian palm oil contracts. Additional pressure came from losses in Chicago soybeans and soymeal.

Slight upticks in global crude oil prices have turned into small losses, which put pressure on the vegetable oils.

Over the last several days, canola crush margins have receded from more than C$200 above the futures to less than $165 in the nearby positions.

The Canadian dollar was lower at mid-afternoon Friday with the loonie at 75.51 U.S. cents compared to Thursday's close of 75.69.

There were 21,084 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 26,598 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 11,776 contracts traded.

Markets in Canada and the United States will be closed on Monday to mark New Year's. Trading is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: Canola Price Change Mar 653.40 dn 6.70 May 661.10 dn 6.30 Jul 666.80 dn 6.70 Nov 663.70 dn 7.50 Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Months Prices Volume Jan/Mar 5.00 under to 10.00 under 1,065 Mar/May 7.10 under to 8.80 under 3,407 Mar/Jul 13.20 under to 15.00 under 42 Mar/Nov 11.30 under to 12.60 under 8 May/Jul 5.50 under to 6.60 under 610 Jul/Nov 3.70 over to 2.20 over 756

