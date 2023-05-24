WINNIPEG, Manitoba--Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures finished lower on Wednesday as gains in the Chicago soy complex faded.

While the soybeans ended the day mixed, soymeal was lower, and soyoil pulled back from its earlier highs but remained positive. Support came from upticks in European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Increases in global crude oil prices spilled over into the vegetable oils.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) trimmed its call on 2023/24 canola production by 100,000 tons at 18.4 million. AAFC slashed its forecast on ending stocks by 43% at 600,000 tons.

Manitoba reported seeding progress reached 62%, advancing 37 points on the week as farmers try to catch up after a late start. Canola seeding was at 40% finished.

The political turmoil over the U.S. government's debt ceiling weighed on the North American commodities, including the ICE canola futures.

The Canadian dollar was weaker at mid-afternoon Wednesday, with the loonie at 73.61 U.S. cents, compared to Tuesday's close of 74.05.

There were 41,040 contracts traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 43,584 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 30,222 contracts traded. 

 
Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: 
 
Canola      Price       Change 
 Jul        698.10      dn 3.50 
 Nov        660.60      dn 4.40 
 Jan        664.00      dn 4.90 
 Mar        668.80      dn 4.80 
 
Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 
 
Months               Prices                Volume 
Jul/Nov     39.80 over to 33.00 over        9,697 
Jul/Jan     36.60 over to 34.20 over           22 
Nov/Jan      2.50 under to 4.00 under       2,594 
Nov/Mar      7.60 under to 8.50 under           3 
Jan/Mar      4.30 under to 5.00 under       1,137 
Jan/May      8.30 under                         5 
Mar/May      3.90 under to 5.00 under         957 
Mar/Jul      8.90 under                        10 
May/Jul      3.30 under to 4.40 under         672 
Jul/Nov     36.00 over to 27.50 over           14

Source: Commodity News Service Canada


05-24-23 1539ET