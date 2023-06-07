WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was steady to higher on Wednesday, hours after the latest key interest rate announcement by the Bank of Canada.

The country's central bank decided to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent on Wednesday morning in an effort to combat inflation. At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was up two-tenths of a United States cent compared to Tuesday's close.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were lower, while Malaysian palm oil was mixed. However, crude oil was on the rise.

About 46,217 canola contracts were traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 38,166 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 33,504 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne. 

 Canola 
           Price    Change 
 Jul       670.20   up 0.30 
 Nov       647.40   unchanged 
 Jan       654.00   up 0.60 
 Mar       660.40   up 1.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: 

 
 Months              Price                 Volume 
 Jul/Nov    24.50 over to 21.00 over        9,681 
 Jul/Jan    16.00 over to 14.90 over           28 
 Nov/Jan    5.60 under to 7.70 under        3,104 
 Nov/Mar    11.80 under to 14.90 under      1,071 
 Jan/Mar    5.40 under to 6.90 under        1,502 
 Jan/May    12.00 under to 12.50 under        400 
 Mar/May    4.80 under to 6.00 under          657 
 May/Jul    3.40 under to 4.60 under          269 
 Jul/Nov    35.00 over to 30.20 over           40

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com


