WINNIPEG, Manitoba--The ICE Futures canola market was steady to higher on Wednesday, hours after the latest key interest rate announcement by the Bank of Canada.

The country's central bank decided to raise its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent on Wednesday morning in an effort to combat inflation. At mid-afternoon, the Canadian dollar was up two-tenths of a United States cent compared to Tuesday's close.

Chicago soyoil and European rapeseed were lower, while Malaysian palm oil was mixed. However, crude oil was on the rise.

About 46,217 canola contracts were traded on Wednesday, which compares with Tuesday when 38,166 contracts changed hands.

Spreading accounted for 33,504 of the contracts traded.

Settlement prices are in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

Canola Price Change Jul 670.20 up 0.30 Nov 647.40 unchanged Jan 654.00 up 0.60 Mar 660.40 up 1.50

Spread trade prices are in Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads:

Months Price Volume Jul/Nov 24.50 over to 21.00 over 9,681 Jul/Jan 16.00 over to 14.90 over 28 Nov/Jan 5.60 under to 7.70 under 3,104 Nov/Mar 11.80 under to 14.90 under 1,071 Jan/Mar 5.40 under to 6.90 under 1,502 Jan/May 12.00 under to 12.50 under 400 Mar/May 4.80 under to 6.00 under 657 May/Jul 3.40 under to 4.60 under 269 Jul/Nov 35.00 over to 30.20 over 40

