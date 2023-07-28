WINNIPEG, Manitoba--On this second last day of the 2022/23 marketing year, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) canola futures fell back on Friday, caught up in a sell-off throughout the commodities.

However, the Canadian oilseed did not drop below its current support level of C$800 per ton in the most heavily traded contracts.

The 2023/24 crop year for most grains is set to begin on Aug. 1.

Additional pressure on canola came from losses in the Chicago soy complex, European rapeseed and Malaysian palm oil. Modest upticks in global crude oil prices provided some measure of support to the vegetable oils.

Following scattered showers today across the western Prairies, the region is to remain largely dry through the weekend and into next week.

For Week 51 of the crop year, the Canadian Grain Commission reported producer deliveries of canola reached 18 million tons, improving from the 13.9 million this time last year.

Exports hit eight million tonnes, up from 5.6 million. Domestic usage has exceeded 10 million tons, besting the 9.2 million from a year ago.

The Canadian dollar is lower at mid-afternoon Friday, as the loonie slipped to 75.55 U.S. cents, compared to Thursday's close of 75.75.

There were 22,196 contracts traded on Friday, which compares with Thursday when 32,517 contracts changed hands. Spreading accounted for 9,338 contracts traded.

Prices are in Canadian dollars per metric ton: Canola Price Change Nov 809.10 dn 14.40 Jan 811.70 dn 14.10 Mar 812.00 dn 12.80 May 806.60 dn 11.60 Spread trade prices are Canadian dollars and the volume represents the number of spreads: Months Prices Volume Nov/Jan 1.80 under to 2.90 under 3,505 Nov/Mar 1.70 under to 2.80 under 23 Nov/May 5.90 over to 3.00 over 2 Jan/Mar 1.40 over to 0.70 under 819 Jan/May 11.00 over to 9.80 over 37 Mar/May 7.50 over to 4.70 over 138 Mar/Jul 12.00 over to 11.50 over 4 May/Jul 9.50 over to 6.50 over 69 Jul/Nov 53.30 over to 46.00 over 72

Source: Commodity News Service Canada, news@marketsfarm.com

