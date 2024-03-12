MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in early trades on Tuesday, as states are set to raise a higher than scheduled quantum through the sale of bonds, with major focus remaining on inflation prints.

The benchmark 10-year yield is expected to drift in the 7.01%-7.05% range, following its previous close of 7.0147%, the lowest level since June 14, 2023, a trader with a private bank said.

"Since there was a strong attempt to break 7% level yesterday, which was not achieved, we may see some caution today and there could be reversal of one-to-three basis points on the benchmark," the trader said.

Indian states aim to raise 355.44 billion rupees ($4.3 billion) through sale of bonds. The quantum is higher than the scheduled 325.32 billion rupees. If sold, this would be the first time in seven weeks that states will outpace their calendar in terms of borrowing.

"Since the supply from the centre has ceased, we would not see any major rise in yields, and even the revised higher supply would be absorbed," the bond trader said.

Bonds yields dropped on Monday tracking a decline in U.S. Treasury yields, as weakness in economic data and latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have increased chances of a rate cut in June.

The 10-year U.S. yield was below 4.10%, after hitting 4.35% a few days ago, with traders keenly eyeing U.S. inflation data due after Indian market hours later in the day.

This would be the last major economic before Fed policy decision next week. The odds for a rate cut in June stand at around 69%, up from 64% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, India's retail inflation data is also due later in the day, and is forecasted to print at a four-month low of 5.02% in February, according to a Reuters poll. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures 0.2% higher at $82.40 per barrel, after rising 0.2% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.0982%, two-year yield at 4.5381% ** Fourteen states to raise 355.44 billion rupees via sale of bonds ($1 = 82.7540 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)