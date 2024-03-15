MUMBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise in early trading on Friday amid a continued rise U.S. Treasury yields, as economic data raises doubts over the timing and extent of interest rate cuts in the world's largest economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield is expected to drift in the 7.04%-7.08% range, following its previous close of 7.0401%, a trader with a private bank said.

"Locally, there is no trigger at all for the markets, and hence we have been closely tracking U.S. yields, and even though we have not reacted in line with the moves in Treasuries, the journey towards 7% is becoming increasingly challenging," the trader said.

"With the 10-year Treasury yield back to near 4.20% levels, we could see some impact on sentiment, but any large selloff can be safely ruled out in the Indian fixed income market, as broader fundamentals and demand-supply dynamics seem favourable," the trader said.

U.S. yields rose for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday following hotter-than-expected producer prices, further raising uncertainty about whether the Federal Reserve would start rate cuts later than the widely-expected June.

Data showed the producer price index rose 0.6% in February, exceeding forecasts of 0.3% and the previous month's increase of 0.3%, amid a surge in cost of goods like gasoline and food, which could seep into consumer price inflation readings.

This follows Tuesday's surprisingly solid increase in the consumer price index, which rose 0.4% on-month and 3.2% for the 12 months through February.

The data comes just a week before the Fed's monetary policy decision and has raised concerns that some members may tone down their rate cut expectations for 2024, which pushed the 10-year yield to around 4.30%.

The odds for a rate cut in June have eased to 61% from 74% last week and 82% last month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, the break of $85 per barrel mark in benchmark Brent crude contract could also weigh on sentiment, as sustained elevated oil prices may impact domestic inflation.

KEY INDICATORS:

** Brent crude futures 0.2% lower at $85.25 per barrel, after rising 1.7% in the previous session

** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2824%, two-year yield at 4.6893% (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Varun H K)