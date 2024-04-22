MUMBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to rise at the start of the week, tracking similar moves in U.S. Treasury yields, while the minutes of the domestic central bank's latest meeting may further add to caution.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond is likely to trend in a 7.21%-7.25% range on Monday, following its previous close at 7.2278%, a trader with a primary dealership said.

"Treasury yields have moved further up and that should be reflected in a marginal upside in local yield today, while the minutes did not add any dovishness," the trader said.

U.S. Treasury yields continue to remain elevated, with the 10-year yield near the 4.65% mark in Asian hours on Monday as Federal Reserve officials recently said they do not feel urgency to cut rates given the strength in the economy.

Investors have further pared down expectations over the timing and quantum of U.S. rate cuts in 2024 and futures are now pricing the possibility of less than 40 basis points (bps) of cuts by the end of this year, against over 150 bps at start of 2024, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

Success in India's disinflation process should not distract the central bank's monetary policy committee from the inflation trajectory's vulnerability to frequent supply-side shocks, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the minutes of the April meeting.

Earlier this month, the six-member rate-setting committee kept the rate unchanged at 6.50%, for the seventh consecutive time.

"Going ahead, while monetary policy seems to be on the right track, it is too early to ease guard against inflation," said Rajiv Ranjan, the central bank's executive director and MPC member.

IDFC First Bank expects the Reserve Bank of India to remain on pause in April-September, given global risk factors, such as Fed policy and oil prices.

Meanwhile, oil prices eased from their recent highs, as Israel and Iran played down the risks of an escalation of hostilities in the Middle East. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures 0.8% lower at $86.65 per barrel, after rising 0.2% in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.6557%, two-year yield at 5.0030% (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)