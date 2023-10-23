MUMBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are likely to rise in early session on Monday, after October minutes from the Reserve Bank of India's latest meeting showed its rate setting panel will remain focused on aligning inflation to its target, which traders read as meaning rates may remain higher for some time.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is expected to be in the 7.34%-7.38% range after ending at 7.3626% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"The minutes have further shown that the central bank's priority is shifted to inflation management, and hence we could see some selling pressure," the trader said.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) will remain focused on aligning inflation to its target of 4%, and only after it achieves that on a sustained basis, will its attention shift to the objective of growth, the October meeting minutes showed.

India's retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 5.02% in September on the back of softer vegetable prices but has been sharply above 4% since many months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank does not see inflation durably settling near the 4% target at least in the next 12 months and retains its view of a prolonged pause. It also expects tight liquidity conditions in the near term to provide cushion from any adverse global event.

Meanwhile, global factors continue to weigh on investor sentiment as U.S. yields as well as oil prices remain elevated.

The 10-year U.S. yield eased below 5% mark, but remain above 4.90%, as investors continue to remain worried about higher-for-longer rates, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the economy's strength and tight labor markets might warrant tighter financial conditions.

Oil prices eased marginally, as diplomatic efforts grew over the weekend to contain a conflict between Israel and Hamas, but the benchmark Brent crude remains above the critical $90 per barrel mark amid worries over supplies. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.9% lower at $91.40 per barrel after easing 0.2% in previous session ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.9734%, two-year yield at 5.1138% ** Ten Indian states to raise 189 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) via sale of bonds ($1 = 83.1460 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)