MUMBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields rose above 7% on Monday, tracking a spike in U.S. peers, while investors also awaited the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy decision due later in the week.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was at 7.0050% as of 10:05 a.m. IST, after closing at 6.9823% in the previous session.

With the initial reaction already done, we expect the bond yield to trade largely sideways for the day, a trader with a state-run bank said. "The next major market moving trigger would be the central bank's monetary policy decision."

U.S. Treasury prices fell, with yields especially at the shorter end rising, after data showed employment increased more than expected in May, which could pressure the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates this month.

U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 339,000 in May, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 190,000. The economy created 93,000 more jobs in March and April than previously estimated.

However, a jump in the unemployment rate to a seven-month high of 3.7% suggested that labour market conditions were easing, which could give the Fed a cover to forgo an interest rate hike, and hence the odds of the U.S. central bank not hiking rates in June have stayed around 30%.

Oil prices rose, with the benchmark Brent crude contract up 1% to near $77 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1 million barrels per day from July, counteracting macroeconomic headwinds that have depressed markets.

Investors now keenly await the RBI's monetary policy decision, due to be announced on June 8. The central bank had surprised markets with a status quo on rates in its April policy.

According to a Reuters poll of 64 economists, the RBI will leave the key interest rate unchanged at 6.50% for the rest of 2023. (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Eileen Soreng)