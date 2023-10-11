MUMBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open marginally lower on Wednesday on the back of continued value purchases as traders make the most of the relative calm ahead of the central bank's planned bond sale.

The 10-year benchmark 7.18% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.32%-7.37% range, after ending at 7.3471% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"There were some fears that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may start selling bonds from this week itself, but those have now ebbed, as they have not come with the announcement in the first two days of the week," the trader said.

Bond yields rose sharply and have remained elevated after the RBI said last week it plans to conduct open market sales of bonds through auctions to absorb liquidity from the banking system.

The benchmark bond yield had hit a seven-month high of 7.40% on Monday, amid heightened speculations of an OMO sale coming up in the week.

"Ideally, bond sales should be conducted within the next two months, if not sooner, as liquidity will dry up with pick-up in currency in circulation during peak festive season," said Abhishek Upadhyay, a senior economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The RBI sold bonds worth 84.90 billion rupees via screen-based operations in five weeks to Sept. 29, to drain additional liquidity.

Kotak Mahindra Bank expects the RBI to use OMO sales to keep bond yields higher to avoid financial instability from the narrowing of interest rate differentials with developed markets.

Meanwhile, sentiment supported as oil prices remain steady despite conflict between Israel and the Islamist militant group Hamas.

This along with some dovish commentary from Federal Reserve officials led to a sharp drop in the 10-year U.S. yield from over 16-year highs. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures 0.1% higher at $87.80 per barrel after easing 0.6% in the previous session ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.6385%, two-year yield at 4.9780% ** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 240 billion rupees ($1 = 83.1740 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)