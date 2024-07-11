MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to remain sideways in the early session on Thursday as market participants await crucial inflation readings in the United States later in the day, followed by Indian retail inflation print on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.96%-7.00% range, having closed at 6.9883% in the previous session, a trader with a private bank said.

"It seems the 10-year Treasury yield is consolidating around 4.30% and the Indian 10-year yield around 6.98%-7.00%, but any large deviation from expectations in U.S. data could see a major breakout," the trader said.

A Reuters poll estimates U.S. inflation reading at 0.1% month-on-month, while consumer prices for 12 months to June are expected to have risen 3.1%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he was not yet ready to declare victory over inflation but felt that the economy is on a stable path to steady prices and continued low unemployment rates.

The 10-year U.S. yield eased marginally after Powell's comments in prepared remarks to Congress which continued for a second day on Wednesday.

The probability of a 25-basis point Fed rate cut in September stays around 75%, while expectations of 50 bps cuts in 2024 remain intact, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Traders also await the consumer inflation data for India as well as fresh debt supply via weekly auction, both due on Friday.

A Reuters poll predicted the retail inflation to edge up in June, snapping five months of declines, largely because of a jump in vegetable prices. The poll forecasts a 4.80% year-on-year rise in retail inflation, up from 4.75% in May.

Meanwhile, New Delhi will raise 220 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) via the sale of bonds on Friday, which includes the 7-year and 40-year bonds. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.9% higher at $85.85 per barrel, after rising 0.5% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2900%, two-year yield at 4.6242% ($1 = 83.4890 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)