MUMBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be barely changed early on Tuesday as market participants are unlikely to make major trades before the federal budget announcement due later in the day, from which investors expect to pick up the next set of directional cues.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 6.95%-6.97% range till the budget is announced, from its previous close of 6.9633%, a trader with a private bank said.

"Budget numbers would be the only key that will help the benchmark to break out from this tight range on either side. If the gross borrowing aim remains unchanged, we could see some selling pressure are traders are heavy," the trader said.

This is the first major policy decision from Prime Minister Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party since it failed to secure a majority in the election last month, making it dependant on allies to form a government.

Major focus would remain on the fiscal deficit target and gross borrowing numbers, along with increase in spending. Median forecasts in a Reuters poll showed the fiscal deficit target at 5.1% and gross borrowing at 14.13 trillion rupees ($168.90 billion), the same as February's interim budget.

The government took a more cautious stance than private economists on the outlook for growth this fiscal year, the annual Economic Survey showed and DBS said the growth estimates imply that underlying nominal growth assumption of 10.5% is likely to be maintained.

"Fiscal consolidation and a reduction in dated securities is likely to prod 10-year yield to slip below 6.95%," Radhika Rao a senior economist at DBS said in a note.

The government has room to cut fiscal deficit target by 10-20 basis points and borrowing by around 500 billion rupees after a better-than-estimated revenue collections and surplus transfer, several market participants said.

Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. yield was around 4.25% with traders awaiting data as well as the Federal Reserve policy decision due next week. The odds of a 25 basis points rate cut from in September are around 94%, according to CME FedWatch tool. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures were 0.2% higher at $82.55 per barrel, after easing 0.3% in previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.2428%, two-year yield at 4.5149%

** Seven states to raise 121 billion rupees via sale of bonds ($1 = 83.6590 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)