MUMBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to open little changed on Tuesday, as traders brace for a record supply of debt from states, while elevated U.S. Treasury yields continue to hurt sentiment.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to drift in the 7.06%-7.10% range, following its previous close of 7.0871%, the highest closing level since Feb. 16, a trader with a private bank said.

"There could be some upward pressure on yields, but the 7.08%-7.09% levels on the benchmark are a very strong technical resistance level, and should continue to hold, at least till the cutoffs (of the bond auction)," the trader said.

Indian states aim to raise a record 502.06 billion rupees (about $6 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, with the supply around 80% higher than the scheduled amount.

The auction comes at a time when many investors are closing their investment targets for the financial year, and may lead to an upward pressure on the yield curve, traders said.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields stayed elevated, with the 10-year yield posting its sixth straight rise on Monday, gaining 25 basis points over these sessions.

The Federal Reserve's policy decision is due on Wednesday, awaited for clues on its interest rate path. Indications of a robust economy and elevated inflationary pressures have led to worries about fewer rate cuts this year.

Investors expect the Fed may update its dot plot to show just two rate cuts in 2024, instead of three as per the projection made in December.

Traders also eye the monetary policy decision from the Bank of Japan on Tuesday, with the central bank set to end its negative interest rate regime. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures 0.1% higher at $86.90 per barrel, after rising 1.8% in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.3262%, two-year yield at 4.7276% ** Seventeen states to raise 502.06 billion rupees via sale of bonds ($1 = 82.9230 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)