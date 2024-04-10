MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged in early trades on Wednesday, as market participants await U.S. inflation data that will be crucial in shaping the interest rate outlook.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year is likely to trade in a 7.12%-7.16% range after closing at 7.1501% in the previous session, the highest closing level since Jan. 31, a trader with a private bank said. Indian debt markets will be closed on Thursday for Eid al-Fitr.

"We may not see any major selling pressure today as U.S. yields have come off their highs and in fact there could be some bullish tilt, but any major move in yields may be seen only after the U.S. inflation print," the trader said.

U.S. Treasury yields eased as buying on price dips emerged, after the 10-year yield rose above 4.45% on Monday. Inflation data from the U.S. is due later in the day.

The inflation is seen at 0.3% on-month, while the reading for 12 months to March is expected at 3.4%.

A strong reading of U.S. non-farm payrolls last week raised uncertainty over the timing of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The odds for a Fed rate cut in June have inched back to over 50% after falling below the halfway mark following the jobs data, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

India's retail inflation data is due Friday. New Delhi will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.6 billion) via sale of bonds, including a new 15-year note, on the same day.

The benchmark Brent crude contract staying around $90 per barrel mark remains a concern for Indian bond traders, as higher commodity prices could seep into local inflation. KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures 0.2% higher at $89.60 per barrel, after easing 1.1% in the previous session ** Ten-year U.S. Treasury yield at 4.3596%, two-year yield at 4.7426% ** RBI to auction Treasury bills worth 270 billion rupees ($1 = 83.1800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)