BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares surrendered early gains on Tuesday, led by losses in energy, metals and auto stocks while investors turned their focus to retail inflation data for August due later in the day.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.29% at 19,939.95 by 10:35 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.16% to 67,020.

Both the benchmarks had risen over 0.5% each early in the session, with the Nifty hitting a fresh record high for a second straight session before selling pressure emerged at record-high levels.

The more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps fell 4% and 2.7%, respectively, in contrast to their recent outperformance.

Kotak Institutional Equities had noted concerns over an "irrational exuberance" among investors seeking higher near-term returns.

Eleven of the 13 major indexes logged losses. Oil and gas lost 2%, led by a more-than-3% fall each in Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corporation on higher price concerns.

Brent Crude futures have traded above $90 per barrel over the last week on output cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia. Rising oil prices add to inflation worries for those such as India where crude constitutes a bulk of the import bill.

Investors also await India's retail inflation data for August and industrial output figures for July, both due post market hours on Tuesday.

Retail inflation likely eased to 7% in August from a 15-month high in July, as per a Reuters poll of economists.

IT rose 0.3% following an overnight Wall Street rally in tech stocks, while pharma rose 0.72%, led by a more-than-2% rise in Lupin.

