BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) -

Indian shares inched lower in early trade on Thursday on subdued risk sentiment on the back of weak global markets, while surging crude prices lifted exploration companies.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.05% at 19,600.55 at 9:15 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07% to 65,834.97.

Brent crude oil prices have surged about 5% in the past two weeks.

Explorers Oil India and Gail Ltd were up over 1% despite subdued broader markets. (Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)