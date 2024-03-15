By Joshua Kirby

India's trade deficit widened a little in February as import growth outstripped exports.

The balance of trade, measuring the gap between goods imported into the country and exports out, was a deficit of $18.71 billion in the month, according to government figures set out Friday.

The deficit widened from $16.57 billion in the same month last year. In January, India booked a trade gap of $17.49 billion.

Imports rose faster than exports, widening the deficit and suggesting domestic demand is running hot ahead of national elections due to be held within the next couple of months. Exports also grew but at a slower rate, led by goods such as coffee, tea, carpets, tobacco and electronic goods.

