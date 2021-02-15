India's Trade Deficit Narrowed in January

By Maria Martinez



India's trade deficit in January narrowed compared with the same month the previous year, government data showed Monday.

The trade deficit for January stood at $14.54 billion compared with a $15.30 billion deficit in January 2020.

A smaller trade deficit was driven by a larger increase in exports than in imports. Exports posted a 6.16% increase from a year earlier to $27.45 billion, after remaining flat in December. Imports rose 2.03% to $41.99 billion, following November's 7.56% increase.

India, Asia's third-largest economy, has been running a significant trade deficit for more than 15 years. The growth of exports in recent years has been offset by increased imports--mostly of energy and electronic goods.

