(Reuters) - Indian refiners processed 6% more crude oil in May, provisional government data made public on Monday showed, seeing their biggest month-on-month increase since December 2022.

Refinery throughput in May rose to 5.37 million barrels per day (22.7 million tonnes), an uptick of 0.4% compared with May last year.

In April, throughput fell 3.8% year-on-year, hitting a five-month low in barrel-per-day terms due to ongoing maintenance.

India's crude oil imports in May rose 2% from a year earlier on sustained buying of discounted Russian fuel to cater to strong demand in the country.

Russian crude oil imports by India in May hit an all-time high of between 62.8 million and 66.7 million barrels as buyers took advantage of discounted supplies, reducing demand for oil from the Middle East and Africa.

India's fuel consumption also surged in May with diesel sales scaling a record high, buoyed by strong factory activity in the third-largest oil consumer in the world.

Natural gas output edged down 0.1% year on year to 2.91 billion cubic metres while crude oil production fell 1.9% to 2.5 million tonnes, the data showed.

Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:

REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):

May-2023 May-2023 May-2022 April-May 2023 April-May 2022

Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual

IOC, Guwahati 93 96 94 190 184

IOC, Barauni 553 580 584 1126 1135

IOC, Gujarat 1,133 1,330 1,359 2,452 2,677

IOC, Haldia 725 720 712 1,426 1,419

IOC, Mathura 856 834 813 1,670 1,618

IOC, Digboi 62 64 62 108 120

IOC, Panipat 1,219 1,263 1,253 2,515 2,425

IOC, Bongaigaon 251 258 183 508 392

IOC, Paradip 1,146 1,272 1,363 2,459 2,690

BPCL, Mumbai 1,300 1,332 1,257 2,591 2,558

BPCL, Kochi 1,365 1,464 1,432 2,849 2,746

BORL, Bina 650 660 676 1,254 1,360

HPCL, Mumbai 761 791 844 1,628 1,576

HPCL, Visakh 934 1,066 803 1,911 1,600

CPCL, Manali 930 941 1,005 1,861 1,910

NRL, Numaligarh 80 61 275 61 546

MRPL, Mangalore 1,450 1,494 1,415 2,963 2,896

ONGC, Tatipaka 3 6 7 13 13

HMEL, Bhatinda 1,003 1,101 1,111 2,174 2,151

RIL, Jamnagar 3,124 2,882 3,124 5,724 6,158

RIL, SEZ 2,547 2,765 2,547 5,279 4,664

Nayara, Vadinar 1,726 1,743 1,726 3,414 3,386

TOTAL 21,910 22,727 22,644 44,177 44,224

Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

IOC: Indian Oil Corp

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd

CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd

MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd

Reliance Industries Ltd

Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.

CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):

May-2023 May-2023 May-2022

Plan Actual Actual

ONGC

Andhra Pradesh 16 17 16

Assam ^ 91 90 84

Gujarat 388 379 386

Tamil Nadu 21 18 23

Offshore # 1,126 1,154 1,184

OIL

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & 281 277 265

Rajasthan (heavy oil)

Private Operators 588 567 591

Total 2,511 2,501 2,550

Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd

OIL: Oil India Ltd

^Includes oil output of Tripura

#Includes oil output from Mumbai High

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)