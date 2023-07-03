Refinery throughput in May rose to 5.37 million barrels per day (22.7 million tonnes), an uptick of 0.4% compared with May last year.
In April, throughput fell 3.8% year-on-year, hitting a five-month low in barrel-per-day terms due to ongoing maintenance.
India's crude oil imports in May rose 2% from a year earlier on sustained buying of discounted Russian fuel to cater to strong demand in the country.
Russian crude oil imports by India in May hit an all-time high of between 62.8 million and 66.7 million barrels as buyers took advantage of discounted supplies, reducing demand for oil from the Middle East and Africa.
India's fuel consumption also surged in May with diesel sales scaling a record high, buoyed by strong factory activity in the third-largest oil consumer in the world.
Natural gas output edged down 0.1% year on year to 2.91 billion cubic metres while crude oil production fell 1.9% to 2.5 million tonnes, the data showed.
Following are details of refinery throughput and crude oil output:
REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes):
May-2023 May-2023 May-2022 April-May 2023 April-May 2022
Plan Actual Actual Actual Actual
IOC, Guwahati 93 96 94 190 184
IOC, Barauni 553 580 584 1126 1135
IOC, Gujarat 1,133 1,330 1,359 2,452 2,677
IOC, Haldia 725 720 712 1,426 1,419
IOC, Mathura 856 834 813 1,670 1,618
IOC, Digboi 62 64 62 108 120
IOC, Panipat 1,219 1,263 1,253 2,515 2,425
IOC, Bongaigaon 251 258 183 508 392
IOC, Paradip 1,146 1,272 1,363 2,459 2,690
BPCL, Mumbai 1,300 1,332 1,257 2,591 2,558
BPCL, Kochi 1,365 1,464 1,432 2,849 2,746
BORL, Bina 650 660 676 1,254 1,360
HPCL, Mumbai 761 791 844 1,628 1,576
HPCL, Visakh 934 1,066 803 1,911 1,600
CPCL, Manali 930 941 1,005 1,861 1,910
NRL, Numaligarh 80 61 275 61 546
MRPL, Mangalore 1,450 1,494 1,415 2,963 2,896
ONGC, Tatipaka 3 6 7 13 13
HMEL, Bhatinda 1,003 1,101 1,111 2,174 2,151
RIL, Jamnagar 3,124 2,882 3,124 5,724 6,158
RIL, SEZ 2,547 2,765 2,547 5,279 4,664
Nayara, Vadinar 1,726 1,743 1,726 3,414 3,386
TOTAL 21,910 22,727 22,644 44,177 44,224
Source: Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
IOC: Indian Oil Corp
BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd
CPCL: Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd
MRPL: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
Reliance Industries Ltd
Please note that CPCL's CBR refinery is de-commissioned under shutdown due to limitation in meeting required product specifications with the existing configuration.
CRUDE OUTPUT ('000 tonnes):
May-2023 May-2023 May-2022
Plan Actual Actual
ONGC
Andhra Pradesh 16 17 16
Assam ^ 91 90 84
Gujarat 388 379 386
Tamil Nadu 21 18 23
Offshore # 1,126 1,154 1,184
OIL
Assam, Arunachal Pradesh & 281 277 265
Rajasthan (heavy oil)
Private Operators 588 567 591
Total 2,511 2,501 2,550
Total may not tally because some numbers have been rounded.
ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
OIL: Oil India Ltd
^Includes oil output of Tripura
#Includes oil output from Mumbai High
(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)