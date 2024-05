May 27, 2024 at 09:19 pm EDT

JAKARTA, May 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 2.56 million metric tonnes of palm oil products in March, down 3% from year earlier, its palm oil association said on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production in March was 4.1 million tonnes while Indonesia's palm oil stock was 3.3 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Ananda Teresia; Editing by John Mair)