Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia's Pertamina 2021 crude oil imports seen up 50.4% y/y

02/09/2021 | 12:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Worker walks past a car at a state-owned Pertamina petrol station in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian state oil company PT Pertamina is estimated to increase its crude oil imports by 50.4% this year compared to 2020, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday, in an effort to reduce its current account deficit.

The practice, which has been used since the middle of last year, will be more cost-effective, with Pertamina importing cheaper crude while exporting the more expensive Indonesian crude, Pertamina CEO Nicke Widyawati told parliament.

"If we export domestic crude while importing from elsewhere, the price difference will improve our current account deficit," Nicke said.

Pertamina is estimated to import 118.4 million barrels of crude oil this year, compared to the 78.7 million barrels imported in 2020. This also surpasses crude imports in 2019, when the company took in 86.9 million barrels.

The Indonesian energy ministry issued a regulation in 2018 asking oil and gas contractors to prioritise Pertamina and other domestic refinery operators as buyers for crude pro
duced from the country's blocks, in its efforts to reduce energy imports. (https://reut.rs/3tGLSi3)

But changes in crude prices over the past year have made it more profitable to sell Indonesian crude to the foreign market while importing cheaper crude.

Pertamina also reported on Tuesday higher gasoline imports for this year.

Gasoline imports are expected to be at 113 million barrels, up 13.5% from last year but still lower than 2019 levels.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.58% 61.02 Delayed Quote.14.24%
WTI 0.67% 58.407 Delayed Quote.17.30%
All news about WTI
02/08Stocks, oil rise in Asia after U.S. records, dollar weakens
RE
02/08BP, Oxbotica Complete Autonomous Vehicle Trial at Lingen Refinery in Germany
MT
02/08Indonesia's Pertamina 2021 crude oil imports seen up 50.4% y/y
RE
02/08Indian shares perched at record highs, Reliance gains
RE
02/08Indian shares perched at record highs, Reliance gains
RE
02/08Bharat Petroleum Posts Decline in Fiscal Q3 Net Profit; Declares Dividend
MT
02/08CNOOC delivers 53,000 tonne-production, storage platform to deepwater gasfiel..
RE
02/08Australia, NZ dollars boosted by data, market optimism
RE
02/08Oil & Natural Gas Plans Geo-Thermal Project in Ladakh, India
MT
02/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Murphy Oil Converts/Exercises Derivative Security, S..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ