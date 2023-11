Japan's Eneos ups full-year profit forecast on higher oil, weaker yen

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's top refiner Eneos on Wednesday increased its net profit forecast to 240 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the year ending in March 2024, as higher oil prices and weaker yen are set to support results after a drop in six-month profit.

Eneos posted a 31% fall in the half-year net profit to Sept. 30 to 171.7 billion yen but said its full-year result is set to increase by 67% from last year. The company had earlier expected net profit for the year to be at 180 billion yen. ($1 = 150.4800 yen) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kim Coghill)