July 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling fell to another record low on Friday as dollar demand by oil importers continued to weigh on the local currency.

At 0828 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 140.90/141.10 per dollar - an all-time low - compared to Thursday's close of 140.85/141.05.

The currency is down nearly 12.5% against the dollar this year, Refinitiv data show. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Mark Potter)