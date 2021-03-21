Kuwait liquidity crunch unlikely until third quarter, says BofA

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Steps taken by the Kuwaiti
government to mitigate depletion of the treasury's liquid assets
could push back the risk of a liquidity crunch to the third
quarter this year, Bank of America estimates.
Kuwait's General Reserve Fund (GRF), the sovereign fund used
to cover state deficits, has been squeezed by the
coronavirus-driven drop in oil prices and a continued stand-off
between government and parliament on implementing measures such
as a law to allowing state borrowing.
The fund raised about 6 billion to 7 billion dinars ($19.87
billion to $23.19 billion) in recent months through asset swaps
with Kuwait's Future Generations Fund (FGF) - a nest egg for
when the country's oil runs out - and thanks to money returned
to the GRF after a law last year halted a mandatory annual
transfer of 10% of state revenue to FGF.
"Authorities have taken steps to mitigate the depletion of
the liquid assets in the GRF. We estimate this lengthened the
timeline for depletion of GRF liquidity until 3Q21," BofA said
in a report dated March 17.
"Clawback of accrued dividends from government entities
could lengthen this timeline further."
The GRF is negotiating with state-owned Kuwait Petroleum
Corporation on a new payment schedule for more than $20 billion
in accrued dividends, sources told Reuters this month.
While such negotiations could boost GRF liquidity, the
transfers are likely to occur over a relatively long timeframe
rather than on up front, said BofA.
"Authorities may also approach other government entities for
similar transfers, in our view," the bank added.
Ratings agency Fitch last month downgraded its outlook on
Kuwait's sovereign debt rating to "negative" from "stable".
"Without passage of a law permitting new debt issuance, the
GRF could run out of liquidity in the coming months without
further measures to replenish it," Fitch said.
($1 = 0.3019 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia
Editing by David Goodman)