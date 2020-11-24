Left in the dark about WTI crude price plunge: Kemp

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) report on volatility in WTI oil
futures, published on Monday, has already been criticised for
not probing deeply enough into how and why prices plunged into
negative territory for one day in April and then rebounded
sharply the next day.
For at least one CFTC commissioner, the report does not go
far enough. “The report is incomplete and inadequate," CFTC
Commissioner Dan Berkovitz complained in a statement
accompanying publication.
“As the regulatory body responsible for ensuring the
integrity and fairness of derivatives markets, the CFTC should
provide an accurate analysis of the events that caused the
sudden and extreme price movement on that one trading day, in a
manner consistent with the requirements of the Commodity
Exchange Act.
“By leaving out important facts and analysis, the 'interim,
preliminary observations' in the report do not provide the
public with a meaningful understanding of the events of that day
and their implications for our markets.”
More penetrating inquiries might reveal uncomfortable
information about the trading in the run-up to the expiry of the
May 2020 WTI futures contract (CLK0) on April 21.
They might also raise delicate questions about design and
supervision of trading in these U.S. crude futures, one of the
largest and most important commodity derivatives.
So the CFTC's report sticks to a safe and uncontentious
recitation of the general economic background and some
observations about aggregate positions and trading volumes.
Going further might be dangerous until the CFTC has decided
whether any traders were at fault or if the contract delivery
mechanism and pre-expiry position limits need to be changed.
TREADING CAREFULLY
“This report presents important facts our career market
oversight professionals and economists are able to share
publicly and includes detailed analysis using non-public
information and multiple sources of data,” CFTC Chairman Heath
Tarbert said in a statement accompanying publication on Monday.
“While some may have hoped for a more definitive analysis,
we simply cannot provide that at this time – just as we cannot
confirm or deny media reports of investigations tied to these
events.”
The report's authors are careful to emphasise the limits of
the document in a set of lengthy footnotes. In short, the
footnotes demonstrate that the report sets out some context but
does not attempt to draw any inferences or reconstruct the exact
sequence of trading that caused a record fall in prices,
followed by a partial but swift recovery.
Though it is described as an interim report, it does not
even commit to publishing a final version. "Interim does not
suggest that any further reports will or will not be
forthcoming," the footnotes say.
PRICES UNDER PRESSURE
Instead, the report summarises the circumstances leading up
to the sharp drop in prices.
The first wave of the coronavirus and accompanying lockdowns
destroyed oil consumption but production adjusted more slowly,
leading to a rapid accumulation in petroleum inventories.
Crude stocks increased especially rapidly in tank farms
around Cushing, Oklahoma, the physical delivery point for WTI,
leading to concerns about storage space and questions about the
contract’s deliverability.
In the run-up to expiry an unusually large number of futures
contracts for delivery in May 2020 were still open at the start
of the penultimate day of trading and needed to be closed out
urgently.
Prices, which had been under pressure in the preceding days
and weeks, tumbled by a record amount over a relatively short
period on April 20.
Prices for the May contract disconnected from other WTI
contracts, including the next contract for June, as well as
other benchmarks, such as Brent.
May futures began trading on April 20 at +$18 a barrel but
fell to -$40 at one point before closing at almost -$38. The
following day the contract bounced and expired at +$10.
The two-day round trip amounted to swings of almost $98.
VOLATILITY ISSUE
The report focuses on the question of negative prices for
oil and correctly notes prices below zero have occurred in other
commodities, such as gas and electricity. But the real issue is
not negative prices but volatility.
Can the unprecedented range of prices on April 20 and 21 be
explained sufficiently by fundamental factors (coronavirus,
lockdowns, volume war, rising inventories and congestion at
Cushing)?
Or did the trading behaviour of one or more market
participants contribute to the extraordinary variation and speed
of price changes over those two days?
If trading added to volatility, how significant was the
contribution? Was the behaviour culpable? If it was not
culpable, should it have been? And should either the contract’s
design or supervision be changed to prevent a repetition?
These are much more sensitive questions and can only be
answered by examining the positions of individual market
participants in the days running up to and on April 20.
MARKET MICROSTRUCTURE
Tracking and analysing the behaviour and interactions
between individual traders, the market microstructure, is
necessary to understand how macro fundamentals are translated
into observed prices.
Both the CFTC, as regulator, and the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange (CME), as contract operator, have access to all
positions down to the level of individual traders.
In the past, investigations have examined individual bids,
offers, transactions and open positions in an attempt to
reconstruct their impact on market prices.
Both the CFTC and the CME may be performing such
reconstructions at the moment; but if so, they chose not to make
the results known in this report.
Positions and trades are ordinarily confidential. So unless
the CFTC or the CME choose to bring an enforcement action, or
otherwise share the results of their investigations, we will
never know.
As outsiders, we are left with an observed set of
fundamentals and an observed set of price movements, but no way
of linking the two.
We can construct a narrative that emphasises fundamental
oversupply and soaring stockpiles. Or we can create a story that
centres on manipulation, liquidity holes and contract failure.
Unless we have more information about the market
microstructure, we have no basis on which to prefer one
narrative or the other, or a blend of both.
