Libya's Zawiya oil refinery severely damaged after skirmishes, NOC says

TRIPOLI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Libya's state oil company said
on Tuesday that the 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) Zawiya oil
refinery complex in a western city of capital Tripoli was
severely damaged as a result of skirmishes late on Monday.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) in a statement condemned
the incident and described it as "criminal and irresponsible
actions". It said the oil sector "represents the livelihood of
the Libyan state."
Libya's oil sector, the country's only vital income, has
been disrupted by unrest since the toppling of long-time
dictator Muammar Gaddafi a decade ago.
Zawiya city, some 40 km (25 miles) in west of Tripoli, is
the home of Libya's biggest functioning refinery. It is
connected to Sharara field, which has a capacity of around
300,000 bpd.
Reports of security unrest in the city were circulated on
the internet, but no immediate comments were available by
authorities.
NOC said the damages included eight storage tanks for
petroleum products and crude oil, and another five tanks for
base oils and chemical additives.
More damage happened at mineral oil mixing and filling
plant, which resulted in the leakage of large quantities from
storing base oil, NOC added.
"Such as criminal acts cannot be accepted in or near our
sites," NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla quoted in the statement,"
many of our facilities have been sabotaged during the past years
as a result of clashes."
